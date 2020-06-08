Unemployment update in Missouri

MISSOURI — Unemployment benefits have been extended in the state of Missouri.

Missouri’s most recent insured unemployment rate of 5.39% triggered the state onto a 12 week “E.B.” in recent weeks.

Under federal law the “E-B” program offers up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and 12 weeks of pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

The weekly benefit amount under the “E-B” program is the same as the individual received for regular unemployment compensation.