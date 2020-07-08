Unemployment benefits on hold as the state investigates potential fraud

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers woman’s unemployment benefits are on hold as the state investigates potential fraud.

Today, the state Department of Commerce announced it’s investigating 20,000 cases of potential fraud.

One of those cases is Christina Knapp.

She has been furloughed since February and has been getting unemployment benefits for months.

However, she said it was put on hold and she got a letter saying it was under review.

The only way she can resolve the issue is by going to the unemployment office in person.

“Nothing on my end has changed so it’s sorta a random, strang thing to get in the mail,” she said. “It just seems to me stuff like this can be handled on a Zoom call, a conference call, through fax.”

Knapp said she will get up at 5 a.m. tomorrow to try and beat the long lines that have been forming at unemployment offices this week.