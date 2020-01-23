Understanding the live saving medication Narcan

If you take anti-anxiety medicine or even an asthma prescription, if you are not careful, you could end up needing a dose of Narcan.

There’s a large part of the population that do not realize they are at a great risk for opioid overdose.



While many of us associate the life saving medication ‘Narcan’ as a remedy for those facing issues with substance abuse, experts say it is much more than that especially if you are taking many common medications.

Lisa Watson said “Parents who have children that play sports and have respiratory issues and may have an injury and then have to be prescribed an opioid and they don’t realize their child with that respiratory issue is at risk. the elderly folks who have been on an opioid and a pain reliever for a long time may not realize maybe they get a prescription for an anxiety medication and it interacts.”

Lisa Watson works to educate the community on how to administer the drug on their own.

Narcan can either be injected for about five seconds or inhaled, but she reminds her clients to still call 911.

Jeff Prosser, deputy chief of Newton County, said “Our goal is to transport them to the hospital, so the hospital can further evaluate them and in some cases make sure they help them get all the help they need.”

In 2019, they saw a slight increase in the amount of times they had to administer Narcan. Jeff Prosser said that they administered Narcan 66 times.

In the state of Missouri, Narcan can be purchased from the pharmacy without a prescription.