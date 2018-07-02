Undercover operation reveals that an Arkansas KFC was serving more than chicken

David Silverman/Getty Images

HOPE, Ark. (KMSS)/(WSPA - Over the past several months, undercover agents purchased methamphetamine at the restaurant from manager Edward Barzar, as part of an investigation that resulted in four simultaneous raids that went off like a well-choreographed ballet late Wednesday afternoon.

The raid was orchestrated by officers from the 8th North Task Force, the Arkansas State Police, the

Hope Police Department, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the Prescott Police Department and FBI Agents.

Armed with both Search and Arrest Warrants, the multi-agency task force came a’callin’ on the KFC Restaurant, as well as three apartments in Hope.

The warrants were a culmination of an approximate year-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal substances in Hempstead County.

Barzar was taken into custody at the restaurant without incident by Hope Police Officers.

The restaurant was temporarily closed while agents executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics. Though the search resulted in no illegal drugs being found inside the KFC, an employee, Tierra Green, 23, of Hope, was arrested for obstructing governmental operations.

Outside, a K-9 alerted agents to a vehicle containing marijuana that turned out to be Green’s, causing her to be charged with possession of marijuana.

After being closed approximately two-and-a-half hours, the restaurant was released to the District Manager of KFC.

Others arrested in the KFC caper were Dale Wayne Sullivan, 53, and Deidra Johnson, 24, both of Hope. All four were transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where they are awaiting a first court appearance.

