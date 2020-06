JOPLIN, Mo. — There is a $50,000 Powerball Ticket that is still unclaimed.

It was purchased at the Casey’s location at 2604 North Rangeline in Joplin.

The winnning numbers are 49-53-57-59-62.

The powerball number is 26 and powerplay is 2.

The drawing date is January 8, 2020 and the ticket expires July 6, 2020.