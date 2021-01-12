Unattended cooking blamed for Joplin house fire, one injured

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Fire officials say unattended cooking caused a Monday night house fire.

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a home at 921 W. A Street on fire around 11:15pm last night.

Smoke and flames were coming from a corner window of the house.

At the scene, Joplin Police said everyone got out of the house, but one female was taken to the hospital for burns sustained in the fire.

Fire crews stayed on scene until around 1:00am.

Six units and eighteen personnel from JFD responded to the scene, as well as assistance from METS Ambulance Service and JPD.