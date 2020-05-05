UHP: 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway pulled over, tells troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parents’ car on the freeway Monday.
UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a young man, age 5, troopers added.
UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.
Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Officials said he made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.
What others are clicking on:
- Seneca Vet Clinic will take care of large and small animals (042920)
- TH Rogers has everything ready for spring (042920)
- Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in TV series
- Community Support Services of Missouri has been making opportunities happen since 1978 for individuals with developmental disabilities. (042920)
- Lowry’s Hearing prides itself on taking care of each patient as if they were our own family member (042920)