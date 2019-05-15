Uber now offers ‘Quiet Mode’ so you can avoid small talk with drivers

Prefer to keep to yourself, listen to some music and zone out during an Uber ride? Uber now has some good news for you, but of course there’s a catch!

Uber on Tuesday launched its new “Quiet Mode” preference in the app, which allows riders to specify what level of conversation can be had during the Uber ride.

In the “Quiet Mode” preference you can pick “Quiet Preferred,” “Happy to Chat,” or “No Preference,” TechCrunch reported.

For now, the setting is offered for premium Uber rides, so you’re in luck if you take Uber Black or Uber Black SUV trips.

Other personalized features Uber is adding for Uber Black include temperature control and extended pickup times.