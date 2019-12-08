UA police remember fallen officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department remembers fallen officers and K9 officers in a unique way this holiday season.

They have a Christmas tree adorned with photos of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Michael Oakes, the support services lieutenant of UAPD said 112 officers 24 K9s were killed so far this year.

He said the tree represents three years worth of officers who died serving their community.

“Many times we lose perspective of what a number really means, but it really kind of brings it to light when we see the actual physical representation of that number… especially at this time of year,” Oakes said.