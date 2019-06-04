U.S. senators works to ease citizenship process for foreign adoptions

A Missouri senator is working on a bipartisan effort to help ease the citizenship process for foreign adoptions.

Senator Roy Blunt was one of the lawmakers introducing the Adoptee Citizenship Act. It would close a loophole that currently denies citizenship for internationally adopted children who were raised in the U.S. The measure would build on the Child Citizenship Act of 2000 which helps in current adoption cases.

“The good news for foreign adoptions now, this couldn’t be any easier. You have to get back to the United States, but once you set that first, adoptee foot on U.S. soil, you are a U.S. citizen,” says Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.

The measure was introduced by Senator Blunt and fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins as well as Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono and Amy Klobuchar.