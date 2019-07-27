U.S. Senator Blunt visits Joplin promoting affordable healthcare

JOPLIN, Mo. – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt makes a stop in Joplin promoting affordable healthcare in the state.

He was at Access Family Healthcare touring the facility and joining medical professionals discussing their importance. Senator Blunt is on the Senate Community Health Centers Caucus. The organization reauthorizes the Community Health Center fund and the National Health Service Corps for five years.

“I’ve been working to expand the health service core program got a chance to meet with a couple of dentist who are here as part of that program, either scholarship into that program or have part of their loans paid off or willing to work with under served people which is really the principle focus of facilities like this one and work with medical students, one of the big challenges is to find a place to send your residents.” Sen. Roy Blunt (R) Joplin

In March, Senator Blunt announced Missouri would get more than $9.5 million in opioid response grant funding.

The first in two grant announcements for the issue.