U.S. Senate Candidate Visits SEK

PITTSBURG, Ks.– A U.S. Senate hopeful stops in Southeast Kansas to hear the needs from her constituents.

Usha Reddi is running for U.S. Senate to represent Kansas.



The democratic candidate met with members of the Crawford County Democrats to hear their needs coming from a rural community.

Reddi also shared her perspectives on mental health, education and workforce development.

Items she believes need to change to better serve residents in the sunflower state.

Usha Reddi (D), U.S. Senate Candidate, Kansas says, “What I heard from them is yes, please do something about mental health, yes, do something about education, are you going to take PAC money? How are you going to be influenced? These are questions that they have that are easier to answer face to face as opposed to an email or a phone call. So, I love that type of dialogue.”

Reddi deems herself as a ‘life-long Kansas Democrat’ advocating for better trade and farm policies, decreasing student loan debt and better immigration policies.

And current Topeka mayor, Michelle De La Isla was also in attendance to share her possible candidacy for U.S. Congress.