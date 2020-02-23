U.S. Senate candidate visits Miami to address flooding concerns

MIAMI, Okla. — Oklahoma U.S Senate candidate Abby Broyles visits Miami to learn more about issues its citizens are facing.

In Saturday’s meet and greet, Broyles shared her vision.

She is a former journalist and attorney and says she is committed to serving Oklahomans.

As a Democratic candidate, she hopes to defeat incumbent U.S. Senator James Inhofe.

Broyles says if elected, she would work to spark change to address a big issue Miami faces: flooding.

She is not in favor of an amendment placed in a defense spending bill put in place last year by Senator Inhofe.

The bill would permit the raising of water levels at Grand Lake, affecting flooding for people in Miami.

Abby Broyles, U.S Senate Candidate, says, “The problem with the amendment that was slipped into the bill last year is that is already it’s law, so that’s going to have to be repealed. Working with the GRDA will require quite a bit of movement, it’s going to require us to flip the Senate to be able to make progress on this issue. So it’s certainly something I will be paying attention to closely if i’m elected.”

The election for United States Senate candidates will be held on November 3rd.