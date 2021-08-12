U.S. Senate candidate Billy Long visited Joplin today

JOPLIN, MO – Congressman Billy Long, and his senior advisor, and former senior counselor for the Trump administration, Kallyanne Conway, were in Joplin today.

They’re promoting Long’s run for the U.S. Senate.

Long plans to visit all 114 counties in Missouri during his campaign.

Today’s stop, Cunningham Park.

He visited with members of the community, but also made sure to highlight some of his goals for a U.S. Senate seat.

They include closing the border, bringing down gas prices, mask protocols, and taking critical race theory out of schools.

“This feels like coming home again, this was a great turn out this morning here, and just great to be right here in the district, we’re leaving here after we get done here in Joplin, we’ve got another meeting in Joplin here today, then we’re going up to the state fair and say hi to folks there.” Long says.

“I hope to be helpful, but I’m not the candidate, I’m the consultant and I’ll do what I can to help connect with the people. I’m an honest pollster, I didn’t come here and tell you Billy Long’s winning, but he can.” Conway says.

Long is running for the seat currently held by Roy Blunt, who announced earlier this year he won’t run for re-election.

Other candidates include congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, St. Louis resident Mark McCloskey, Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt, and former Missouri governor Eric Greitens.

The republican primary will take place on August 2nd of 2022.