JOPLIN, Mo. — U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near record amount from the year before. As Americans, eager to buy a home, drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties — the sales index was up by 19% in August — just below the 20% jump in July.

This year has seen the largest gain on records dating back to 2000. Home sales have been healthy for most of this year — spurred by an ongoing desire among many people for a larger space to wait out the pandemic.