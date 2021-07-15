U.S. Government Launches First One-Stop Ransomware Resource at StopRansomware.gov

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON — Roughly $350 million in ransom was paid to “cyber actors” in 2020 alone, a more than 300% increase from 2019. To help combat the threat of ransomware, The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have helped launched a new website.

StopRansomware.gov, “establishes a one-stop hub for ransomware resources” so that people as well as organizations, both private and public, can mitigate their ransomware risk.

The main goal of the website is to serve as a collection of information and resources that can help victims of ransomware or help report on it when it happens.

A release from the DOJ website says the site “includes resources and content from DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the U.S. Secret Service, the DOJ’s FBI, the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services.”

Prior to the site’s creation, information on cyber protection and what to do after an attack were scattered around the web and sometimes missing information. The DOJ encourages the public to utilize this tool in the event you feel web security in your community is threatened.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting Americans from the rise in ransomware attacks that we have seen in recent years … Along with our partners in and outside of government, and through our Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, the Department is working to bring all our tools to bear against these threats. But we cannot do it alone. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly.” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland of the Justice Department.

Small businesses are often the weakest link in terms of cybersecurity making them an easy target for hackers. Despite making up approximately 75% of all ransomware cases, these attacks on small businesses often go unnoticed.

