U.S. drivers could soon be paying less at the pump

You could soon be paying less at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas currently stands at $2.72 a gallon. That’s 17 cents lower than this year’s high in early May. Gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks now.

One analyst says U.S. drivers could be paying less than $2.50 for a gallon in the next few months. He predicts the national average could drop even more to around $2.25. If that happens, the analyst says nearly half the nation’s gas stations would probably be selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.

