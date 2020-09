MISSOURI — U. S. and Missouri flags will be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis, Sunday, to honor a police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Governor Mike Parson has issued the order, to honor fallen Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Governor Parson notes Officer Bohannon was ambushed by a gunman as he responded to a shots fired call in South St. Louis.

The officer died last Sunday.

Bohannon was 29-years-old.