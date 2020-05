BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — If you’re in or travel through the Baxter Springs area, there’s some rail work that may impact your commute.

Starting today, through Thursday, the U.S. 166 railroad crossing at Baxter Springs will be closed for repairs to the crossing.

Traffic will follow the signed detour on U.S. 400, 160, and 69 during the closure.

Traffic may be heavier than usual along detour routes, so give yourself some extra time as you head out the door.