Tyson Foods sent a check to McDonald County for a new rescue boat

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO – McDonald County received a much needed check to help them rescue those in need.

The county received a check for $12,400 from Tyson Foods in Noel to help pay for a new rescue boat.

The inflatable boat is 14.5ft with a 40 horsepower prop motor.

The need for the boat came after an incident in March when emergency management services needed to be rescued when they were trying to make a rescue of their own.

“Two people were swept off a bridge and so we took the jet boat, launched it, well as we were going down stream to get the first individual, the jet plugged. And, so, basically we had to tie ourselves off and keep him there till the highway patrol got there. Then they took him and the other one, who was still standing on the bed of his truck, and then had to come back and get us, and rescue us.” Says Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director.

Sweeten adds a boat like this is a lot easier to maneuver, thus will make it easier to rescue people.