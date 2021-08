SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – A Southwest Missouri employer will require COVID vaccinations for its workers.

Tyson foods has set a deadline of October 1st for all office employees to get the vaccines.

Other employees must meet a November 1st deadlines, although the company is still negotiating with unions for that date.

Tyson is offering a $200 incentive to frontline team members to get immunized.

They have operations in both Noel and Monett.