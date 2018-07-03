Tyson donates $25k to East Newton United

East Newton United receives a large grant for local programs.

This volunteer organization's mission is to meet the basic needs of students across Newton County. For the past several years, East Newton United has supplied food, clothing, and scholarships to enrich the lives of Pre-K students to seniors in high school. Tyson foods generously donated $25 thousand dollars to this organization to exceed the number of children helped by these programs.

"The mom and pop businesses in our community. They’re members of our community and then when we see organizations like Tyson Food that steps in and says that we recognize what you are doing and we want to help as well. We are just very very thankful,” says Shannon McDermott.

With this grant, East Newton United can provide more students with meals through their food pack program, as well as buy school supplies and provide other basic needs.