Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Tyreek Hill donates 6,000 meals to local families, challenges his teammates to do the same

News

by: Stephanie Graflage

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill announced Monday that he is partnering with Harvesters to donate 6,000 meals to local families who are struggling to find food during the coronavirus outbreak. 

“The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily lives,” Hill tweeted. “Today my foundation will be partnering with Harvesters to donate meals to families and youth who are now without their free breakfast and lunch programs.” 

In his announcement, Hill challenged his teammates including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, Gehrig Dieter, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark.

Hill also said he is challenging all of Chiefs Kingdom to help in anyway they can. 

“Stay safe, stay informed and support each other!” Hill added. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories