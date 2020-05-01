Two women die in Labette County head-on collision

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Two woman are dead and four others are injured in a head-on collision in Parsons.

The crash happened just before 10:15 pm Thursday on US-400 around 7 miles west of the intersection of US-59.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a car driven by 20-year-old Matayea Lomax, from Pittsburg, was traveling westbound on US-400.

It crossed the center line, striking a vehicle head-on, which was driven by 44-year-old Melinda Smith of Neodesha.

Smith and Lomax both died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in Lomax’s vehicle, Eliana Gonzales, had no apparent injuries.

Four passengers in Smith’s vehicle, including 3 children under the age of 9, had minor injuries.

Everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts.