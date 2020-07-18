Two women die in crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two young women die after an evening car crash in Jasper County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Baylee Shorter, of Carthage, was driving east on Route HH around 7:30 Thursday when her car crossed the center line.

It crashed head-on with a car going West, driven by 17-year-old Jessica Batie, of Joplin.

Shorter was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Batie was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old girl riding in Batie’s car and a 17-year-old girl riding in Shorter’s car were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.