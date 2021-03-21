Two women arrested as a result of a big drug bust in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — Two women are behind bars accused of trafficking more than eight pounds of methamphetamines in Oklahoma.

The Miami Police Department and The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the 13 district drug and violent crimes task force arrested Renee Haynes and Tiffany Dean.

Authorities say they had the drugs hidden under the seats of their vehicle while they were driving towards Grove.

Haynes and Dean are booked into The Ottawa County Jail.

These arrests are part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in Northeast Oklahoma.