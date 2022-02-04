Monett, Mo. (KSNF) – Two women and a juvenile have been detained after police find a stolen vehicle.

It happened around Myrtle and Lincoln around 10:45am Friday, where Monett police officers located a stolen vehicle from that had been involved in a burglary in Lawrence County.

When an officer went to check on the driver, the person ran into a residence.

The vehicle was thought to have had stolen weapons in it, but they were no longer in the vehicle when officers checked.

Patrol officers attempted getting the driver to exit the house due to the possibility of the person possibly being armed with the missing weapons.

An 18-year-old woman from Monett was detained around 11:30am and officers set up a perimeter to prepare for a search warrant.

The Monett Special Response Team executed the search warrant around 2:15pm.

A 24-year-old woman from Monett and a juvenile were then also detained.

The stolen items have been identified and the investigation continues.