Two Webb City students killed in fire

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District released a statement this morning regarding the passing of two students in a fire.
Webb City School District:Dear Webb City Families:
We are saddened to learn of the death of two Webb City Students, one who attended Harry S Truman and one who attended Bess Truman Primary Center, in a house fire early this morning. These students also have a sibling attending Webb City Middle School. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to their family. Many children have and will be, affected by this news. We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepare to offer support to your students during this time.
Please know that we will have additional counselors available for those wishing to speak to someone. Over the next few days, we encourage you to be diligent in observing the actions of your students to ensure that those who may need additional support will receive it.