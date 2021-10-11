Two tornadoes touched down in Jasper and Barton County early Monday morning

JASPER/BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — According to the National Weather Service, two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early this morning.

The strongest was an EF-1, which hit just southwest of Neosho a little after 1 AM. Officials say winds were estimated at 90 miles-per-hour. And some area residents saw significant damage.

“Our shop building has been destroyed. it’s a total loss and we had two campers and a pontoon and the pontoon’s in the trees behind me,” said Dan Decker, Homeowner.

“The high winds picked up and debris started hitting our bedroom window. we got up out of bed and exited the room and I could hear trees snapping and it was like 30-45 seconds and it was over with,” said Michael Hutchins, Homeowner.

Another tornado, an EF-0, touched down near the Jasper-Barton county line around 4:45 AM. It had maximum winds estimated at 85 miles-per-hour.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported with either storm.