Two to be charged for breaking windshields with frozen water bottles in Newton County

FOUR STATE AREA — Two Webb City men will be charged next week in connection to a series of broken vehicle windshields in Newton County.

It’s an update to a story we brought you last night. The men – who are 20-year old twin brothers – have been cooperative since talking to authorities last night. The connection was made after pictures of their truck was shown in our story.

This all involved a number of broken windshields over the past week on 43-Highway in Newton County – and Highway-10 in Ottawa County – where the damage was done by frozen water bottles, which were thrown by the men.

One of incidents also involved a Seneca school bus. No children were on-board at the time. Charges are expected to be filed in both counties.

