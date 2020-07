WYANDOTTE, Ok. — Two tiny homes are on their way to the Wyandotte Nation.

Chief Billy Friend says the tiny homes were purchased from the Crowder College Vo-tech program for about $40,000 with money from the Cares Act.

Congress set aside $8 billion in funding for tribes to use solely for covid-related activities responding or reacting to covid-19.

So the nation created a task force that decided to use the money for the tiny homes.