Two teens facing murder charges after allegedly murdering Carthage teen

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two teens are facing murder charges after allegedly murdering a 15-year-old from the Carthage area.

Authorities say 18 year old Enoch Phillips, 17 year old Cody Armistead, and the unnamed teen from rural Carthage ran away from the great circle behavioral health facility in central Missouri last week.

Phillips and Armistead returned but the 15 year old did not. The investigation led to the discovery of his body about three miles from Great Circle. Authorities say both Phillips and Armistead have confessed to the killing.