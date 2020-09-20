Two teens dead in Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER, NY — Two teenagers are dead and 14 others are injured after gunfire erupted at a gathering in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning.

Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, both 19-years-old, were gunned down at a backyard party that took place near the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, on the city’s northeast side.

Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said he does not believe Young or Alexander were the intended target and neither of them were residents of the home where the shooting occurred.

Of the 14 victims, aged 17 to 23, 13 are in stable condition, one is in the ICU.

At this time, there have been no arrests or no indication of motive.

Police believe there are three to four suspects.