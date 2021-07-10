MIAMI, Okla. — Two teenagers are honoring veterans by cleaning a Miami cemetery.

Kale Derwin and Walker Malone are life scouts of Troop 54.

Saturday they were working to finish up their Eagle Scout Projects at the NEO Veterans Cemetery.

Derwin constructed a flagpole and a permanent fire pit for the community to use for flag retirements.

Malone installed a walking path, flowers and statues around the reflection pond in the cemetery.

The scouts were joined by other troops, former scouts and veterans to help complete their projects.

Kale Derwin, Troop 54 Scout, says “It’s really nice that they’re here Sunday so they can see what we’re doing for them, because they’ve done so much for us.”

Walker Malone, Troop 54 Scout, says, “It’s amazing, it almost brought me to tears this morning, it just made me happy.”

The Eagle Scout Projects were funded by Stables Casino and the Peoria Tribe.