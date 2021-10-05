Two suspects in custody after Cherokee County burglary

GALENA, Kans. — Two people are in custody following a southeast Kansas burglary investigation.

56 year old David Ashley and 37 year old Samantha Brant were arrested last night. Cherokee County deputies received a call from a homeowner in rural Galena — who said someone came in and stole a number of items, including tools and furniture.

Deputies found the stolen property at a nearby home — along with the suspects. Both face numerous charges and are currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail.

