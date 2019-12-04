Two suspects arrested in Carthage for outstanding felony warrants

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — On December 4th, 2019, Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) and Jasper County SWAT arrived at 1926 County Road 155 in Carthage, MO to serve a search warrant.

Four suspects were inside the residence after an hour stand-off.

Cory Wright, 30, was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants as well as Randy Forsythe, 50, who also had numerous outstanding felony warrants.

ODET located suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a loaded shotgun at the scene.

Forsythe was arrested for resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree assault, peace disturbance, and was also a felony fugitive held in Oklahoma.

Forsythe, who is a Joplin Honkey Gang Member, has been on the run for some time.

The two other occupants were released at the scene.