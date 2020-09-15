Two students expelled, three suspended from Mizzou for violating campus COVID-19 rules

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KOLR) – The University of Missouri, Mizzou, announced Tuesday that two students have been expelled and three students were suspended for willful and knowing actions that threatened the safety of the campus and the broader Columbia community.

According to a press release, the university says the students violated rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including requirements that COVID positive individuals isolate and comply with social distancing requirements.Mizzou uses social media influencers to remind students to wear a mask

“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of taking a vigorous approach to educate our students and enforcing our COVID policies and regulations,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor. “These policies and regulations were designed to keep our students, faculty, staff and the community healthy and safe. We have seen a strong adoption of our policies and regulations. Unfortunately, a few students have violated these policies and violated the trust of their fellow community members.

“These students willfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable. We will not let the actions of a few take away the opportunity for in-person learning that more than 8,000 faculty and staff have worked so hard to accomplish for the more than 30,000 MU students. We owe it to everyone at MU and the Columbia community to adhere to the COVID policies and regulations and provide appropriate sanctions to those who violate them.”

Mizzou says 11 student organizations are under investigation by the university for also violating COVID-19 rules. Last Friday, 470 student cases have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of MU policies related to COVID since August 16.

“We need everyone’s help to beat this virus,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “We continue to ask for and identify solutions to help our campus community make meaningful connections and develop a sense of belonging. This is a difficult time for all of us, but we all must act responsibly for the safety of our entire community.”

In a press release, the university said that it does not release disciplinary action against individual students or employees and will not identify the students who have been disciplined. Given the seriousness of these offenses and implications for public health, university officials have decided to release this information.