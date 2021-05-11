Two solar farms coming to SEK

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Two solar farms have made their way to Southeast Kansas – and they’re going to help people in more ways than one.

Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative has partnered with the Greenbush Education Service Center and Today’s Power Incorporated to help give renewable energy to rural county Kansas.

Michael Henderson – President of Today’s Power, said, “We can take advantage of the tax incentives that come through it, and pass those savings on to Heartland, so they can have a lower cost of electricity for their members from this facility.”

Mark Scheibe – CEO of Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative, said, “The benefit from the solar is being able to provide rate stability for our members going forward and we do that by being able to reduce how much consumption we have during the peak hours, during the hottest days of the summer. And so we are able to use all of the energy that being produced locally, but also be able to provide all of the members of Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative savings because of the projects going in.”

Not only will this renewable energy farm save people money, but it’s a good opportunity for educational purposes as well.

“Heartland specifically chose this site here out by the Greenbush Education Center for an opportunity to help educate students about all aspects of renewable energy, and also solar energy. So about 15,000 to 17,000 students per year will come through once students are allowed back on campus here.”

Once students are allowed back on the campus, they will be able to use this new solar farm to learn for years to come.

“The life span of the Solar facilities it can go 40 years beyond. The reason we have used a 25 year solar power service agreement is because the panels come with a 25 year warranty, so we know that they’re warranty through that period of time,” said Henderson.

Once all the Solar Farms are finished, 80,000 homes will be powered from energy that the farms produce.