Previous story:

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two people were shot early Thursday morning in Delaware County.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 5 a.m. to a home east of Grove, where they found a man dead outside the home and a wounded woman inside.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are looking for two men believed to be involved, but no suspect names were released.