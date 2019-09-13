Two seriously injured after Barry County crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.—-A woman is air-lifted and another man is seriously hurt after a two car crash in Barry County.

Thursday night, around 5:45 p.m., a car was heading northbound on Highway 112, just south of Cassville.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the driver was using his cell phone’s GPS and his car crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The occupants of the car that were hit were in serious condition.

Michael Burke, 66, of Shell Knob, who was taken to a Springfield hospital. And his occupant, Donna Burke, 65, also of Shell Knob, was taken by air to a Springfield hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

The driver who’s car crossed the center line was moderately injured and was taken to an Arkansas hospital.