Two separate Joplin shootings under investigation by Joplin Police

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have released new details about a shooting yesterday in a Joplin neighborhood.

The victim — 29-year-old Joseph Pryor, of Joplin, was shot once. It happened just before 10:30 in the morning at a home near 9th and South Connor Avenue.

Pryor was treated at a hospital and released — and was later arrested for active warrants out of Webb City. JPD detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Meanwhile, they’re also investigating another shooting.

This one happened last night in a neighborhood at 32nd and Jefferson Avenue. They say a man was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital.

No word on his condition. A woman on the scene was interviewed. No other details have been released.