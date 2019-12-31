Two SEK organizations benefit from grant for crime victims

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Two local organizations will benefit from more than 20 million dollars allocated to crime victim assistance programs.

The Victims Assistance Grant awards are generated by federal fines, penalty assessments, bail bonds, and forfeited appearances.

Safehouse Crisis Center and The Children’s Advocacy Center in Crawford County will both benefit from the money.

Safehouse will receive about $340,000 and the Children’s Advocacy Center will get about $61,000.

The grant provides services to victims and survivors of crime, responding to their emotional, psychological, and physical needs.