SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Two Southeast Kansas law enforcement agencies are among the highest ranked in the state for traffic safety.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsburg Police Department both received the AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award for 2019.

The agencies are among 51 across the state to receive the award, and both earned platinum level honors.

They are also among a smaller group of only 6 agencies statewide to earn the award every year since 2011.