Two school districts are accepting applications for open school board positions

SOUTHWEST, Mo. — The Neosho and Carthage school districts are accepting applications for open school board positions.

Neosho has two 3-year terms and two appointed one-year terms expiring in April.

Carthage has two 3-year terms and one two-year-term expiring in April.

Applications can be dropped off at either school during regular business hours.

The deadline for both is December 28th.

For a full list of the Neosho requirements click here.

For information on how to file for the Carthage school board click here.

