Two rounds of Severe Weather possible Wednesday in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — While all eyes are focused on a significant threat of tornadoes in the Deep South on Wednesday, the Four State Region isn’t 100% out of the woods.

In fact, two rounds are expected with our next incoming severe weather set-up.

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday morning: 4am – 9am

Wednesday Morning SLIGHT RISK [yellow]

Possible Wednesday Morning Radar

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday afternoon/evening: 2pm – 8pm

Wednesday afternoon/evening SLIGHT RISK [yellow]

Possible Wednesday Afternoon Radar

MAIN THREATS with both rounds:

Wind 70+ mph

Hail up to golf ball size

Tornado threat greatest in Eastern Oklahoma & Northwest Arkansas

Main severe threat Wednesday afternoon/evening

However, all types of severe weather cannot be ruled out for both rounds

The main threats for large-scale tornadic activity will be in the Deep South, while the Four States in on the north-western edge of this system, so we’re not completely out of the woods.

ALL EYES ON: Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi

Severe Weather Set-Up for Wednesday [March 17, 2021]

Back in the Four States, heavy rainfall could also be an issue. Our ground is already very saturated, so more rainfall could lead to flooding.

Future Rainfall Amounts by Thursday

Keep weather radios on as you head to bed Tuesday night, and download our mobile app for both Apple and Google Play to get an alert when a severe storm is near you.

Stay weather aware this St. Patrick’s Day!