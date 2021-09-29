Two PSU Alumni awarded Meritorious Achievement Awards

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two former Pittsburg State University graduates are being recognized for their success after graduation.

Janet Houser and Floyd May will both be receiving the “Meritorious Achievement Award.”

They both attended the university in the 70’s during very critical moments in the school’s history.

Today both Houser and May made their way back to PSU to see what’s developed in the school that changed their lives.

Janet houser was one of the very first to graduate from the school’s nursing program.

The program became accredited during her enrollment and she later became the third graduating class in 1976.

“The foundation that Pitt gave me in terms of education, motivation, ambition and values, served me well through my whole career, that took me through multiple jobs around the world,” said Janet Houser, PSU Alumni ’76 & ’93.

Floyd may was involved with the Civil Rights Movement during his time at PSU.

He formed the “Black Student Movement Organization” with his friends before graduating with a degree in sociology in 1971.

“It was not enough just to be in the room where decisions were going to be made affecting me and black people, it was important for me to be at the table in the room, to be engaged in conversations, negotiations and decisions about change,” said Floyd May, PSU Alumni ’70 & ’71.

Both May and Houser will be honored at an award banquet tomorrow afternoon.

Both of them had pretty amazing careers after graduating PSU.

Among her many jobs, Houser helped provide education to refugees all over the world.

May himself was a major influence with fair housing and helped established the first and only National Fair Housing Training Academy.