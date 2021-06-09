Two people have been arrested for a burglary in Parsons, KS

PARSONS, KS – Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a recent restaurant burglary in Parsons

It happened in April at the “Taco Mayo” on Main Street.

Paul Gordon and Kailee McClelland have been taken into custody.

Police say Gordon also robbed a bank in Independence.

He was wearing an ankle monitor during both crimes, which helped lead investigators to him.

“This investigation was in part by IPD and their arrest of him, Independence Police Department, his arrest and finding out he had an ankle monitor ’cause I was not aware of that and she obviously didn’t share that with me, just hard running on the ground police work.” Says Det. Sherri McGuire, Parsons PD.

Police arrested McClelland, saying she continuously provided false statements to them and allegedly supplied Gordon with the key to the restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing.