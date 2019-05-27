Two people dead in Oklahoma tornado

EL RENO, Okla. - An EF-3 tornado tears through the City of El Reno, Oklahoma killing two people.

29 other people were injured, sustaining minor and major injuries.

The storm hit late Saturday night, lasting about four minutes and stretching over about 2.2 miles.

The most impacted areas include multiple mobile homes, which is where the two people lost their lives, as well as the nearby motel, the American Budget Value Inn.

Officials combed the scene Saturday night to account for everyone.

Their efforts continued into Sunday morning.

El Reno officials say cleanup efforts are estimated to take several weeks to complete.

