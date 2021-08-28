WACO, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital following a two car crash in Waco, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were notified around 1:15 Saturday afternoon about the incident on Missouri Route 171 near Maple Road North of Carl Junction.

Jasper County deputies, Carl Junction Fire Department, METS ambulance, and Asbury Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials say the crash happened when 26-year-old Kaston Juda from Pittsburg drove his white Kia traveling south over the center line.

Juda’s car then struck a yellow Jeep Wrangler head on driven by 20-year-old Payton Wiatrak of Carthage.

Wiatrak was transported to a hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.

Juda was also taken to Joplin hospital with moderate injuries and is being charged for driving while intoxicated, driving without a license, without insurance and not driving on the right half of the roadway.