BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Two people are facing charges after a stolen car was found inside a garage in Baxter Springs.

Saturday morning, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 33-year-old William Monson and 40-year-old Nicolette Clouse.

Authorities were at the Baxter Springs home after receiving information for an unrelated investigation and found the vehicle that was reported stolen from Carthage.

Monson and Clouse are being held on charges of felony possessing stolen property.